McKinsey on maintaining price value during inflation

Following decades of limited cost volatility, dealing with rising inflation is now a key topic in the boardrooms of advanced-industry companies worldwide. Many organisations are struggling to adjust to this new environment because their sales teams have never had to negotiate price increases of this magnitude with their customers.

They often have limited transparency into the impact of individual cost drivers on prices, making it difficult to calculate the price increases required.

Today’s inflationary environment results from several specific trends, including strong demand growth in the post-pandemic world as global industrial activity quickly rebounded. Supply chain constraints have resulted in the limited availability of certain materials and products and ensuing cost volatility.

Supply chain disruptions such as rising freight costs, lockdowns in China, and Russian supplier sanctions have also contributed to the scarcities.

While these trends show no signs of abating, economic concerns are growing, and companies are wondering how they should adjust their pricing to offset constant inflation without jeopardising future revenues.

Industrial companies have done well so far

The past year has produced profitable growth for manyB2B companies in the industrial space. Our research suggests they have experienced both rising revenues and profitability.

McKinsey recently analysed 55 European B2B companies active in advanced industries, gathering quarterly financial performance data for the past two years and reviewing all quarterly reports from the past 15 months.

The analysis revealed that 60% of advanced-industry B2B companies have mentioned using active pricing management techniques when discussing their quarterly results. That’s more than the 40% that have discussed the implications of cost inflation in the same situations.

Among companies that improved their profitability the most, a high share mentioned their pricing activities. When discussing pricing activities, these companies use determined language, such as taking “bold pricing action” or “swift product pricing in response to increased commodity prices and inflation.”

In fact, the top 25% of companies improved their profitability – in terms of average earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) – by over 10 percentage points. That compares with an average (weighted by revenue) of about four percentage points for all the companies analysed. These top companies also increased their revenues by 27% and tended to engage seriously in active price management.