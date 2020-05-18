Menacorp remains top of Dubai Financial Market

Menacorp has secured the top position on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) in terms of trade value and market share for the first quarter of 2016. Menacorp has maintained this leading position since 2013, consistently outranking and outperforming its 49 competitors over the past three years.

Menacorp has been adding numerous new international institutions to its portfolio of top clients and the company’s international clients now represent a substantial part of its business.

Mohammed Al Omairi, Trading Manager - Menacorp, said: “I would like to congratulate the Menacorp management and its entire staff for another great achievement for the first quarter of the year. Menacorp’s leading position in terms of trade value and market share is a testament to their hard work in their bid to continuously provide world-class financial services to corporations, financial institutions, high net worth individuals, and government entities. The company’s efforts have been yielding positive results as it remains committed to excellence and quality of service to ensure good returns for its clients across the globe.”

Nabil Al Rantisi, Managing Director, Brokerage - Menacorp, added: “Being named top brokerage firm for the first quarter of 2016 reflects our successful initiative to continuously build our market share in the UAE and the rest of the region. This latest feat will inspire our growing team to further focus on providing our clients with numerous investment opportunities and giving key insights into these significant market prospects. We will build on this success as we continue our march towards further growth.”

Menacorp is the only financial services firm to be licensed to operate on the four exchanges of the UAE (Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Dubai Financial Market, Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange). The company is also authorized by the Securities Commodities Authority to provide access to regional markets, including Saudi Tadawul, and international markets such as the New York Stock Exchange notably. The investment firm is backed by one of the largest and most diversified Emirati conglomerates, the Bin Hamoodah Group, which is the company’s main shareholder.

