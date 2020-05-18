Middle East bags two out of five Infrastructure Projects of the Year

CG/LA Infrastructure Inc last week announced the recipients of its prestigious 2015 Global Projects of the Year Awards during the 8th Global Infrastructure Leadership Forum in Washington, DC. All projects were presented at the Leadership Forum and the winners were selected in five categories by industry executives around the world. Hamad International Airport in Qatar won Strategic Project of the rear while Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Airport bagged the award for Engineering, The list is given in full below.

“It is an honour to recognise these project sponsors, who are systematically changing the economic, competitive, and opportunity landscapes of their countries,” said Norman Anderson, President and CEO of CG/LA Infrastructure, which organises the Infrastructure Leadership Forum series. “Their innovative ways of directing, designing, and funding infrastructure builds are changing the way we think about infrastructure development and will leave a lasting impact on the industry.”

Aconex - a global technology company providing mobile and web-based collaboration software for project information and process management - is the official sponsor for the 2015 Project of the Year Awards. "Aconex works with the largest projects in the world and are proud to recognise these exceptional finalists and winners as they manage time and budgetary constraints to successfully deliver these critical projects."

The winners are as follows:

Strategic Project of the Year:

· Qatar: Hamad International Airport

Job Creation Project of the Year:

· United States: Amtrak’s Gateway Program

Green/New Infrastructure Project of the Year:

· Ethiopia: Corbetti Geothermal

Finance Project of the Year:

· Canada: New Bridge for the St. Lawrence River

Engineering Project of the Year:

· Saudi Arabia: King Abdulaziz Airport

The Global Infrastructure Leadership Forum drew more than 400 industry executives from all aspects of an infrastructure project lifecycle - including lenders and investors, law, design, engineering and construction firms, and owner operators - to focus on projects with business opportunities within the next 3-18 months.