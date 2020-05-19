New hub for 80 entrepreneurs as Entrepreneurial Spark opens its doors

Northern Ireland’s newest business accelerator for entrepreneurs, Entrepreneurial Spark powered by Ulster Bank Hatchery, has opened its doors today. Launched in partnership with KPMG, the new hub, or ‘Hatchery’, on Lombard Street in Belfast, can play host to 80 businesses and early stage entrepreneurs.



It is part of a major international movement to encourage and support start-up and scaleup businesses. Entrepreneurial Spark is the world’s largest free business accelerator for early stage and growing ventures. Ulster Bank, along with RBS and NatWest, has partnered with Entrepreneurial Spark to bring its first Hatchery to Northern Ireland.



Opening the Belfast Hatchery the Finance Minister Mervyn Storey MLA said: “The fact that Belfast has been chosen as a location for an Entrepreneurial Spark ‘Hatchery’, powered by Ulster Bank, is both a recognition and endorsement of the talent and entrepreneurial flair that exists in Northern Ireland and the potential there is to develop that further.



“Small businesses, and the entrepreneurs behind them, are the lifeblood of our local economy and it’s vital they receive the support needed to enable them to grow, innovate and invest in their business venture.”

Speaking at the launch, Richard Donnan, Ulster Bank’s Head of Northern Ireland, said that the new venture represented “an important step” in encouraging a local culture of entrepreneurial spirit.



He said: “The new Entrepreneurial Spark Hatchery will provide practical and meaningful help for some of the most innovative entrepreneurs and businesses in our society – help for what matters to them while they build resilient, investable businesses for the future.



“At Ulster Bank we are proud to support them and play our part in developing the local private sector. Getting entrepreneurs up and running is vital for the local economy. It’s an exciting opportunity - in a globalised economy, there are significant opportunities for people from Northern Ireland to carve out a niche for their businesses that enables them to compete and succeed internationally.”



Each intake of up to 80 start-ups will be based at the Hatchery for six months, with the most promising given the option to continue for another 12. Businesses are provided with an Enabler who encourages their acceleration, and also benefit from free office facilities, access to Ulster Bank’s networks and contacts, a start-up Bootcamp, dedicated mentoring from KPMG, regular events, workshops and training.



The Belfast Hatchery is part of a network of hubs being created across the UK – 13 in total by 2017 – which will support around 7,000 entrepreneurs over the next five years.

