A panel discussion taking place tomorrow at Trading Middle East in Dubai will look at the next generation of trading technology. Michael Ourabah, CEO of BSO Network Solutions (BSO), the global Ethernet network, cloud and hosting provider, will be sharing insight on how trading technology is evolving in the Middle East and offering connectivity advice for international firms considering investment in the high-growth region. He’ll be joined on the panel by Golam Sakline from Chronos Futures and Vladimir Barzow from Singapore Exchange - the discussion will also look at how technologies such as software-as-a-service, block chain and machine learning will affect the futures trading business.

Ourabah said: “Dubai and the Middle East are fascinating, both from a technical and macro-economic point of view. A host of disruptive technologies are having a transformative effect on the global financial community and I’m excited to share with the audience how I think the region will take advantage of these new developments and solutions. We have seen this first hand through BSO’s partnership with DGCX - the future is going to be very interesting.”

Trading Middle East is on Thursday 19 November at the Conrad Dubai Hotel, Dubai. More information on the event is available here.

