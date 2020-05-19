PayPal: $4 trillion of goods abandoned in online shopping baskets in 2014

Consumers across the world left $4 trillion-worth of products in their online shopping carts last year, underlining one of the biggest problems facing e-commerce businesses.

A staggering 88 percent of visitors abandoned their basket in 2014 at an average worth of around $109, meaning a business which can reduce the amount of people picking things off their virtual shelves only to leave the site altogether could be in for a serious increase in profit.

FinancesOnline.com has produced an infographic exploring these alarming statistics, including reasons why people decide to leave their shopping inside the World Wide Web.

From a lack of trust to discovering extortionate shipping costs, there are many things which retailers can do to try to convince online shoppers that they should buy from their site.

See the infographic below to find out more.

