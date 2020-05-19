Article
Corporate Finance

PayPal: $4 trillion of goods abandoned in online shopping baskets in 2014

By Annifer Jackson
May 19, 2020
Consumers across the world left $4 trillion-worth of products in their online shopping carts last year, underlining one of the biggest problems facing e-commerce businesses.

A staggering 88 percent of visitors abandoned their basket in 2014 at an average worth of around $109, meaning a business which can reduce the amount of people picking things off their virtual shelves only to leave the site altogether could be in for a serious increase in profit.

FinancesOnline.com has produced an infographic exploring these alarming statistics, including reasons why people decide to leave their shopping inside the World Wide Web.

From a lack of trust to discovering extortionate shipping costs, there are many things which retailers can do to try to convince online shoppers that they should buy from their site.

