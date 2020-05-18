Private Banking Middle East winners announced

Private Banker International (PBI) has announced the winners of the 2016 Private Banking Middle East Awards, held in conjunction with the Private Banking: Middle East Conference at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dubai on 14 March.

Emirates NBD was named Best Local Private Bank in the Middle East 2016, while Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank won the award for Best Private Bank in the Middle East for Islamic Finance. Infosys won two awards, namely Best Innovations in Digital Initiative - Middle and Back Office (Middle East) and Best Islamic Banking Technology Provider.

Meghna Mukerjee, Editor of Private Banker International, said: “We at PBI have been watching the Middle East wealth market with interest for years. It has been an absolute pleasure to launch a dedicated, regional conference and awards event in Dubai. The superior quality of content and conversations that emerged at the conference exceeded our expectations and the award winners set the bar high.”

The Private Banking Middle East Awards 2016 winners in full:

Best Innovations in Digital Initiative - Front Office (Middle East): Habib Bank AG Zurich

Best Innovations in Digital Initiative - Middle and Back Office (Middle East): Infosys

Best Private Bank in the Middle East for Next Generation Clients: Barclays Bank

Best Private Bank in the Middle East for Ultra High Net Worth Customers: Citi Private Bank

Best Private Bank in the Middle East for Islamic Finance: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

Best Islamic Banking Technology Provider: Infosys

Best Private Bank in the Middle East 2016 – Local: Emirates NBD

Best Private Bank in the Middle East 2016 – Foreign: HSBC Private Bank

Editor's Special Awards

Best International Private Bank to Watch: Arbuthnot Latham

Best Regional Private Bank to Watch: Bank Al-Jazira

Best Innovative Technology Product to Watch (Middle East): Temenos

Best Innovative Client Initiative: Union Bancaire Privée

