Top 100 SMEs in Dubai revealed

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
The top 100 SMEs in Dubai have been identified by Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development (DED). Dimara International tops the list of the region's fastest growing SMEs.

It is the third time the list has been compiled and a YouTube video featuring each company has been created.

 

Launched under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Dubai SME100 identifies the top performing SMEs in Dubai to help support their growth into bigger and more sustainable enterprises.The ranking also serves as a tool for helping SMEs identify capability gaps for improvement.

Quoted in Gulf News, Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME, said that 88 companies among the top 100 in 2015 have achieved double-digit revenue growth over the last three years, compared to 81 such companies in the 2013 ranking and 53 in the 2011 cycle.

DubaiTop 100 SMEs
