What happens now after UBS takeover of Credit Suisse?

What happened to Credit Suisse?

Credit Suisse was Switzerland’s second-biggest lender and one of the biggest banks in the world.

But beneath 167 years of illustrious history, several cracks have begun to show in recent years.

Unlike UBS, Credit Suisse did emerge from the financial crisis of 2008 without a government bailout, but the ensuing period has been tainted by scandal and losses totalling billions of dollars.

Things came to a head in 2021 as the bank was forced to try and cut down on its exposure to troubled supply-chain lender, Greensill Capital. In March 2021, Credit Suisse confirmed it had suspended four private investment funds created by Greensill which contained US$10bn in securities, triggering the latter’s collapse.

Just a few weeks later, it became clear the banking giant faced significant losses from its exposure to Archegos Capital Management, prompting serious questions of its strategy.

A sell-off of Credit Suisse shares ensued as the firm axed its Head of Investment Banking and Chief Risk Officer.

