Article
Digital Strategy

Emirates offers savings for Zimbabwean travellers

By mahlokoane percy ngwato
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Follow @AfricaBizReview on Twitter.

Travellers flying from Zimbabwe now have the opportunity to make saving of up to 40 percent on their business class flights, and up to 20 percent on economy flights as part of a special savings window.

Destinations earmarked for savings include London, Dubai, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Rome, amongst 12 other destinations; to qualify for these savings, customers need to purchase their tickets between April 10 and 19, 2015, for travel between April 10 and June 18.

MORE FROM ABR ON EMIRATES AIRLINES:
Emirates helps African customers stay connected
Emirates invests in a greener future
Emirates expands African freighter network

Paulos Legesse, Emirates’ Country Manager for Zimbabwe said, “Whether our customers are travelling for business, leisure or to visit family and friends, passengers from Zimbabwe can now do so with this sale for a limited period offering big savings and get full value for their money.”

Economy class fares start from $640 from Harare to Dubai, $975 to London and $940 from Guangzhou, while Business Class fares start from $2,335 to Dubai, $2,365 to London, and $3,545 to New York.

Alongside on-demand audio and visual entertainment, gourmet cuisine, and free wifi, Economy Class customers will get 30kg of baggage allowances, Business Class get 4 kg and First Class customers 50kg.

Emirates is the one of the world’s leading premium airliners, flying to more than 140 destinations in 81 countries across six continents, and is the world’s largest operator of Boeing 777 and A380 aircraft. 

ZimbabweEmiratesAfrican AerospaceAfrican Airlines
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability