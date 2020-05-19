Emirates offers savings for Zimbabwean travellers

Follow @AfricaBizReview on Twitter.

Travellers flying from Zimbabwe now have the opportunity to make saving of up to 40 percent on their business class flights, and up to 20 percent on economy flights as part of a special savings window.

Destinations earmarked for savings include London, Dubai, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Rome, amongst 12 other destinations; to qualify for these savings, customers need to purchase their tickets between April 10 and 19, 2015, for travel between April 10 and June 18.

Paulos Legesse, Emirates’ Country Manager for Zimbabwe said, “Whether our customers are travelling for business, leisure or to visit family and friends, passengers from Zimbabwe can now do so with this sale for a limited period offering big savings and get full value for their money.”

Economy class fares start from $640 from Harare to Dubai, $975 to London and $940 from Guangzhou, while Business Class fares start from $2,335 to Dubai, $2,365 to London, and $3,545 to New York.

Alongside on-demand audio and visual entertainment, gourmet cuisine, and free wifi, Economy Class customers will get 30kg of baggage allowances, Business Class get 4 kg and First Class customers 50kg.

Emirates is the one of the world’s leading premium airliners, flying to more than 140 destinations in 81 countries across six continents, and is the world’s largest operator of Boeing 777 and A380 aircraft.