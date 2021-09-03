Foodcircle’s online platform simplifies European procurement

Start-up company Foodcircle believes it can streamline the supply chain processes of European hospitality through the use of its innovative online platform designed for the sole purpose of simplifying the procurement of ingredients.

Based in Berlin, the programme developer is confident that its innovative technology will enable its users to be rid of redundant emails and paperwork and, instead, able to embrace the novelty of one-click reordering.

“With our new platform, we’re giving ingredient buyers a unique tool that will equip them to be better and more competitive at their job, while saving time that can be used for other crucial business operations,” says Foodcircle Co-founder, Alessandro Petrucianni.

Food procurement platform targets European hospitality

Foodcircle will also offer its European customers logistics and financial services, as well as the option to access both 60 and 90-day payment terms on any orders they place - a notable increase from the current industry standard of 30 days. These substantial financial options are supported by Foodcircle’s new digital credit check solution, allowing the platform to accommodate and ensure the sustainability of promising such attractive upgrades to its customers.

Since its establishment as an organic wholesaler in 2018, Foodcircle has excelled at cementing itself as a key player in the food and procurement industry. Boasting over 800,000 tonnes of ingredients transacted to its clients across the continent, it’s attracted heavy investment from European businesses who share the company’s faith in its continued success.

Supply chain disruptions mean more business for Foodcircle

Its assurances that its procurement programme provides stability, control, and efficiency comes at a time when the hospitality and food industry is far from it. With disruptions being caused worldwide due to supply chain shortages as a result of the ongoing pandemic, Foodcircle’s procurement platform might just be set for a sharp increase in demand.

“We help companies to be more organised and resilient,” continues Petrucianni. “Covid has shown the food industry that at a time when supply chains are unstable and changing fast, having things under control can be a competitive advantage. Foodcircle gives its users that crucial edge, transforming ingredients procurement from an administrative burden into a strategic asset,

“From the artisan chocolatier to the high-volume dairy business, we are serving the same flexible solution to every player in the F&D industry: a digital approach that will do for ingredients procurement what spreadsheets did for accounting."