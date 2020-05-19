Article
Digital Strategy

Ghanaian start-up OMG Digital raises $1.1M in seed funding

By BERK GÜNDÜZ
May 19, 2020
Ghanaian tech start- up, OMG Digital, has managed to raise seed funding of $1.1 million from international investors.

The investors include Kima Ventures, Soma Capital, Comcast Ventures, Social Capital and Macro Ventures.

The company was founded by Jesse Ghansah, Dominic Mensah and Prince Boakye Boampong in January 2012. It creates digital editorial brands for African millennials, and has been dubbed the ‘Buzzfeed of Africa’.

OMG Digital monetises through digital marketing. Around 80 percent of its ad sales are from banner ads, but is currently looking for alternatives more suitable for mobile screens, as around 90 percent of OMG Digital’s users access content via smartphones.

