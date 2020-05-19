Google to release $40 mobile phone in Nigeria

Google is to capitalise on the growing digital market in Africa with the release of an affordable mobile phone. The Android-supported ICE2 smartphone will launch in Nigeria this September at $40 (N13,000) and will be equipped with Google Play Protect. The device will form an essential part of Google’s strategy to empower Africans through technology.

Cesar Segunutpane, vice president of product management at Google said: “We don’t want to create internet for Africa rather enable them to create the internet they want through the access, platforms and products we create. Access is important, by making sure they are connected to high internet. Whether students or workers, MTN, Mainone and others have done a lot on internet/broadband deployment to empower these people in Nigeria. We strongly believe faster broadband will improve Africans’ lives and innovation.”

“Android is the largest tech ecosystem in the world today,” Segunutpane added. “In 9 years, it grew from one phone to 2billion smartphones across the world. We have continued to work with partners and OEMs to develop devices for Africans, especially Nigerians, like $40 smartphone.”

Segunutpane also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to helping local entrepreneurs by revealing that Google will also launch apps to enable strong FinTech uptake in the country. The news follows Google’s announcement that it is continuing in its aim to create 10 million African jobs in the next five years by training 100,000 software developers in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa. A million Africans have already been trained by the tech giant and the latest move is seen as a key commitment to the creation of 10 million jobs across the continent.