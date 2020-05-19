[Infographic] Key Marketing Dates that could Make or Break Retailers in 2015

A retailer’s year can be made or broken by the successes and failures on key marketing dates spread across the next 12 months.

From the madness of Black Friday before Christmas to the appreciation shown by millions on Mothers’ and Fathers’ day, the year is scattered with prime opportunities to gain a spike in revenues.

READ MORE: Advertising: How to Capture Consumer Attention in 2015

With this in mind Premierline has compiled an infographic calendar for retailers in 2015, charting the most important shopping days of the year.

The 2015 retailer calendar is designed to enable you to prepare specific retail promotions to help you engage with your customers, motivate your staff, plan your stock in preparation for specific seasonal events and get more involved in your local community.

READ OUR LATEST MAGAZINE ISSUE: January 2015

See the infographic below to see which days could make or break 2015.

To download these dates to your diary visit: http://www.premierline.co.uk/knowledgecentre/blog/2015/1/2015-events-calendar-for-uk-retailers

Follow us on Twitter @BizReviewEurope and check out our Facebook page.