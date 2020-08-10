JAGGAER/Dubai government drive digital procurement

In a recent announcement made by JAGGAER - one of the world’s largest independent spend management companies - detailed the latest trends in procurement alongside its latest partnership with the Dubai government.

The industry webinar hosted representatives from the Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Economic Development and Dubai Municipality explored the successful optimisation and digitalisation of procurement processes across government entities.

“Ensuring effective and efficient management of strategic sourcing events, supplier registration, and performance through a single, user-friendly centralised repository, has been a game-changer to many government entities and businesses in the Middle East,” commented Hossam Refaat, Managing Director, JAGGAER MEA.

“This will be even more important post-COVID-19 as organisations focus more on digital procurement solutions which offer more agility and speed in their procurement practices which will be key to realising greater success in their recovery.”

During the webinar, JAGGAER identified multiple benefits, trends and best practices relating to the Dubai government’s procurement portal eSupply, which was developed by both Dubai Smart Government and JAGGAER. The portal provides an opportunity for Dubai’s government suppliers to participate in transparent online bidding activities for contracts and tenders.

Prior to harnessing the eSupply platform, the Dubai government faced multiple challenges which included: processes implemented to maximise engagement with suppliers, the successes surrounding the implementation of the platform, and the changes to procurement as a result of COVID-19.

Adopting the platform not only increased the government’s number of supplies but also provided increased ease when it comes to communication. In addition, the environmental benefits were also evident as a result of paperless tendering processes and contracts, as well as security credentials, processing power, connectivity, and time efficiencies within the evaluation process.

Overall the portal provides buys and prospective suppliers with an efficient, effective and transparent way to interact.

Following the webinar, a dedicated Dubai Municipality workshop was held with more than 177 of the government entities, contracts and purchasing personnel receiving certification.

Reflecting on JAGGAER future growth plans in the MEA region, it was revealed by the company that it would be increasing its headcount throughout 2020, addressing the increased demand for recently launched and updated services. To achieve this JAGGAER plans to increase its emphasis on the UAE market and expansion into Saudi Arabia to drive the demand.

“I believe now is the time to look forward with a certain degree of optimism. Industries are opening up, and the wheels of business are beginning to turn again. 2020 has challenged us all. However, we have shown our resilience to overcome adversity in the past. Although the short-term outlook still presents difficulties, we have the technology and know-how to recover and come back stronger. We are here to stay, we are investing, and we are growing,” concluded Refaat.

For more information on business topics in Europe, Middle East and Africa please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief EMEA.