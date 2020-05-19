Landor supervises Union Bank of Nigeria rebrand

Union Bank of Nigeria has undergone a transformational rebrand led by global strategic brand consulting and design firm, Landor.

The near century-old Nigerian heritage bank is a highly-regarded financial institution serving millions of customers in the region.

Landor carried out a study of customer’s perceptions of Union bank which revealed that, while it was regarded as a highly trusted choice by Nigerians, it wasn’t considered to be ‘moving with the times.’ The study also showed that consumers felt banking in general was more complex than it needed to be.

RELATED: Sub-Saharan Africa's growth slows - A look at Nigeria and Kenya

Additionally, while newer banks were sometimes perceived to be more cutting-edge, their services were often deemed inefficient and less trustworthy than the older banks. As such, there was a perfect opportunity for Union Bank to capitalise on its heritage of trust while repositioning as a more dynamic yet simple bank to work with.

Landor’s rebrand of Union Bank consisted of a broad strategy to make the bank more efficient, competitive and relevant to those who used it. Updating technology infrastructure, improving customer care channels, upgrading branches and launching teller-less banks.

Riaan Muller, Client Director for Landor said: “We were thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with one of Nigeria’s leading banks. We’re proud of the resulting work, which tells the story of the bank’s commitment to delivering simple banking solutions for its customers. So less time banking, more time achieving. A powerful story in today’s world.”

RELATED: These 4 facts show that Nigeria is becoming Africa's e-commerce hub

Emeka Emuwa, CEO and Group Managing Director, Union Bank said: “Selecting Landor to lead our rebranding effort was a deliberate choice because, given the challenge to reposition a storied institution like Union Bank and its narrative in recent years, we needed an agency that would come in with fresh eyes and approach this project collaboratively.

“The Landor team brought the depth of experience we needed and worked with us to understand the salient issues the brand needed to address and challenged us during the creative development phase of the project. We believe we have arrived at an authentic brand proposition and identity for Union Bank which will position us effectively to compete in a very dynamic Nigerian market.”

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

Read the November Issue of African Business Review.