New development by R Hotels at Ajman Corniche close to Ramada Beach

R Hotels has unveiled another major development plan for the group with the new 182-key hotel in Ajman Corniche. With a total investment of AED150 million (USD40.9 million), the construction is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2015 with the target opening date of Q1 2017.

The new hotel will be located beside Ramada Beach Hotel Ajman, which is also owned and managed by R Hotels. Targeting both the leisure and corporate segments, the property will feature rooms with sea views, a restaurant, spa and fitness centre and indoor swimming pool.

Sumair Tariq, Managing Director, R Hotels, commented: “Ajman is a very attractive market for us. In line with our expansion plan, this project comes in at a suitable time to accommodate the demands of the growing market in the emirate.”

Commenting on tourist arrivals and demand for rooms in the UAE’s smallest emirate, Tariq added: “Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) has been actively tapping different markets like China and our hotels are also beefing up our nationality mix with arrivals from Turkey, Germany, Oman, and Eastern Europe. We are expecting higher room demands in the next couple of years, as confirmed by the opening and announcements of new hotels in Ajman.”

Headquartered in Ajman, R Hotels owns and manages Ramada Hotel and Suites Ajman and Ramada Beach Hotel Ajman. Iftikhar Hamdani, General Manager of the two hotels, and Vice-President for Acquisition and Development for R Hotels, said: “Our group opened Ramada Beach Hotel in 2013 to cater to the demands of clients, following the success of Ramada Hotel and Suites. Our third hotel in Ajman will further strengthen our position as the leading hotel in the Northern emirates in terms of occupancy.”

Hamdani also noted Ajman’s appeal to both corporate and leisure travellers: “The emirate has a lot to offer; Ajman Corniche, in particular, has a wide range of hotels and beach attractions which lure both tourists and UAE residents. It also boasts close proximity to Ajman Port and major international airports and business hubs, making it suitable for business trips.”

The new hotel in Ajman Corniche will be the group’s seventh property in the UAE. Its portfolio presently includes four operational hotels, with a fifth one set to open in Q3 2015 in Jumeirah. Its sixth property will be a four-star resort and spa at The Palm with a target opening date of Q4 2016.