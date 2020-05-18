New TRYANO concept store will open in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, in October

Tryano, developed by Chalhoub Group, will become an anchor store in the new Yas Mall at Abu Dhabi and will cater for local customers, in addition to all the tourists visiting the island or in transit.

Launched in November 2014 by Aldar, Yas Mall will be home to this 20,000 square metre shopping paradise, which will host the widest variety of beauty, handbags, accessories, and childrens products in the UAE. The space will also house a brand new Parisian restaurant concept called Patisserie des Reves, a spa for women and children, and will include concierge services, personal shopping, valet parking and free delivery within the capital.

Tryano is designed to make shopping entertaining. The core values of the store, Alive, Entertaining, Specialised and Remarkable, have been embedded into the store design.

Tryano is being created to be a complete sensorial experience. The overarching theme is one of a beautiful garden: the seasons take centre stage, acting as host to each of the store product categories which are laid over three floors. Set to become a concept store and an iconic retail destination, the innovative interior store design by London based retail architects HMKM promises to be an entertaining environment and a visual surprise, with new to the region display techniques and some world exclusives in terms of retail design.

The Childrens floor will include an interactive, educational and fully supervised play zone making shopping easier for parents. The store will include clothing, shoes, accessories and toys, with a focus on children aged 3-13 years.

In addition, the ground floor will be dedicated to some of the most exclusive fragrances, skincare and international handbag brands. It will sit alongside some of the exciting new designers in the region providing an unparalleled retail experience for all.

We are excited about the opening of Tryano, a new concept store answering once again the demands and expectations of our consumers and filling a gap in the market with choice, width and depth. Since our inception in 1955, we have put the customer at the centre and therefore we decided to create a retail space highlighting our expertise in different categories focusing on customer service and offering our guests an exceptional retail experience, said Patrick Chalhoub, co-CEO of the Chalhoub Group.