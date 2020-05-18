Orient Planet wins at Middle East Stars of Business Awards

One of the Middle East’s most rapidly growing public relations, marketing and communications consultancies has won an award at the Middle East Stars of Business Awards. Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications was recognised in the media, marketing & events category at the awards – recently held at the Joharah Ballroom of the Madinat Jumeirah Resort in Dubai – reinforcing its position as one of the Middle East region’s top SMEs.

The Middle East Stars of Business recognises the region’s best SMEs across 22 business categories. Nominations were welcomed from countries across the GCC and Middle East region. A special jury composed of industry experts and professionals screened all nominations and selected the best of the best companies whose performances has helped raised the bar and set new benchmarks of business excellence. The annual awards is organized by the CPI Group and presented by the National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

Nidal Abou Zaki, Managing Director, Orient Planet, said, “We attribute our success to our talented multicultural team, our extensive network of regional and global partners, and our exceptional ability to adapt to the technological advancements and the shifting business landscape. Rest assured that we will remain steadfast in our commitment towards pushing boundaries and upholding excellence in our efforts to help our clients achieve success.”

