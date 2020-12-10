Sopra Banking: Powering up your people

Providing ever-evolving mortgage software solutions means your people can increase the speed, volume and accuracy of mortgage applications for the most important people of all – your customers. This means improved efficiency and increased margins for your business, both now and in the future.

Our ability to deliver game-changing agility has powered us since 1968. It’s why some of the biggest financial organisations in over 80 countries trust Sopra’s team of more than 5000 experts to help keep their competitive edge and why over 1500 Financial institutions run Sopra Banking platforms every day.

1. Hit the ground running

Rapid deployment is essential. We provide you with a core system configured to your requirements, allowing you to run current programmes seamlessly and giving you the capability to launch new products without the need for code changes. Our solution extends into all aspects of the mortgage market, mortgage provision and processing. Sopra’s solution means you hit the ground running from day one.

2. Expand your end-to-end digital capability

The end-to-end processing of mortgage applications takes time because of the number of elements involved. Sopra’s ‘Orchestration Layer’ pulls all of those elements into a single place, simplifying processing and reducing the time it takes to implement. In turn, this improves the application experience of your customers, regardless of what channel or device they use.

3. Enhance your customer experience

We give you access to a range of digital assets and work collaboratively to develop new propositions to innovate across the end-to-end digital journey. Together we create unique, customised journeys for your customers and brokers. Our in-house experienced design consultants (CX Partners) will guide you through our process of research, prototyping and consumer testing.

4. Constantly innovate

We are committed to innovation and iteration. We have a legacy of building strong partnerships, especially in Fintech. Yet the Fintech ecosystem is vast and often confusing. That’s why we are part of the ‘Chemistry Programme’. This is a market-leading structured approach identifying the Fintechs that will add real value to our clients’ business in the short, medium and long term.

5. Provide dynamic digital solutions, today and tomorrow

In response to evolving customer and market requirements, our product environment enables new product offerings and mortgage application journeys to be created and updated in digital timelines. Our unique branding and design system lets you build, test and roll-out new customer experiences faster than ever before.

SMARTER, FASTER PERFORMANCE STARTS HERE

Our experts are available to discuss how together we can transform your customers’ mortgage experience and also arrange a demo of our latest products and solutions. So, if you want to power up your people, start talking to our people today.