Top marketers in Middle East revealed

The top global marketers have been revealed by the Effie Index, an annual ranking of companies that create the most effective marketing communications ideas from around the world.

In the Middle East and Africa the top marketers in 2016 are Coca-Cola Company (marketer), Emirates NBD (brand), Interpublic (agency holding group), McCann Worldgroup (agency network), and FP7/DXB - Dubai (agency).

“For nearly 50 years, the Effies have been the gold standard for effectiveness and the Effie Index, now in its sixth year, has emerged as the measure by which our industry defines success,” said Neal Davies, President & CEO of Effie Worldwide. “The anticipation and jockeying for top rankings is built up throughout the year and it is always exciting to see which agencies in particular, come out on top."

The 2016 Effie Index global rankings are compiled from over 3,000 finalists and winning entries from worldwide Effie Awards competitions that announced finalists/winners between January 1, 2015 and December 31, 2015.

