Employees want more freedom over work, says Jabra survey

Employees with full say over where they work are happier in their job, yet only one in five are able to do so, according to survey by Jabra.

Jabra’s 2022 edition of the Hybrid Ways of Working Global Report surveyed 2,800 knowledge workers across six countries including the US, UK, Germany, France, Japan, and India.

The survey says 60% prefer hybrid working but only 39% are able to divide their time between home and office. Reasons for preferring a hybrid approach include wellbeing, happiness and increased productivity.

As more organisations return to office-based working, employers need to be mindful of the benefits employees feel they get from having more flexibility.

The survey shows that 53% of employees who have full freedom to choose where they work are currently choosing a hybrid model.

Interestingly, employees with full control over when and where they work report a higher work experience score. Globally, Gen Z and Millennials are more reluctant to work full time in the office, with only 19% reportedly preferring that option, compared to 26% of Gen X and 30% of Boomers.