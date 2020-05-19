Actis and Improvon Group to build Nairobi Gate Industrial Park

The Africa logistics firm, Improvon Group, has partnered with the private equity company, Actis, to develop a warehouse located off Nairobi’s Eastern Bypass.

The Nairobi Gate Industrial Park is expected to cost Sh11bn (US$110mn), which will be funded by the private equity firm.

Actis were also responsible for purchasing the land to construct the 103-acre development on.

“We are delighted to be working with Improvon and launching the Nairobi Gate Industrial Park,” remarked Koome Gikunda, Director for Real Estate at Actis.

“We are bringing something unique to the market, not just from a development point of view, but also in our approach.”

“The face of warehousing and logistics property is changing, with companies migrating to better locations and consolidating into single facilities to achieve economies of scale and operational efficiency.”

“We are looking forward to partnering with businesses across the region as they make this journey.”

The logistics hub will be used for bulk importation and repackaging operations and will feature industrial and logistics accommodation for companies.

“Phase 1 of Nairobi Gate will span 103 acres and will consist of ultra-modern logistics, warehousing and distribution centres, bringing a ‘build to suit’ concept to Nairobi in response to the demand for grade A flexible spaces,” noted the CEO of Improvon, Stefano Contardo.

“In line with modern trends it will integrate corporate offices, with excellent access, wide roads and turning circles that can accommodate interlink trucks, generous loading facilities and the highest standard of security, all set in a park-like environment.”

“Nairobi Gate will be most suited to light industry, warehousing and distribution centres and offers power supply, adequate water storage, maximum volumetric capacity, wide column grids and generous parking.”