ADSW 2016 to focus on sustainability and business

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) will see global policy and business leaders convene in the capital of the United Arab Emirates from January 16 to take the next steps in identifying and implementing solutions to the world’s most pressing sustainable development challenges.

The conferences, events and exhibitions comprising ADSW will be based on the key pillars of policy, leadership, business, academic research and awareness – reflecting the breadth and depth of the week.

Hosted by Masdar, Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company, ADSW will gather heads of state, ministers and international delegations to address critical sustainability issues, including growing energy and water needs, the challenges of urbanisation, and the priorities of climate change mitigation.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and Chairman of Masdar said: “The UAE is delivering on its goal of achieving the long-term economic prosperity and welfare of its people, guided by the vision of its leadership and a long-standing commitment to diversify all sectors of the economy, including renewable energy. Sustainable development is integral to our continued advancement as a nation, and reflects our core national values of peace, prosperity, stability, tolerance and unity."

33,000 delegates, more than 80 ministers, and visitors from over 170 countries are expected to attend the policy dialogues, conferences, exhibitions and events that will make up ADSW 2016.

Reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as an international energy and sustainability hub, ADSW 2016 will once again host the World Future Energy Summit (WFES), International Water Summit (IWS) and EcoWaste exhibition will take place January 18-21, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Follow @BusinessRevME