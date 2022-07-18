Billionaires EMEA: Germany is top country, London top city

Global billionaire wealth surged by 17.8% in 2021 to a record US$11.8 trillion, as the billionaire population rose by 3.3% to 3,311 individuals, according to Altrata ’s recently released Billionaire Census 2022 .

This marked the third successive year of billionaire population expansion, but the weakest growth since 2018, with growth buoyed by a largely rebounding global economy and a strong upturn in corporate earnings and IPO activity.

While the 3,311 billionaires represent just 0.9% of the global ultra-high net worth (UHNW) population – those with more than US$30 million in net worth – they hold a vast 27.4% of total UHNW wealth.

Europe sees robust billionaire wealth gains despite virus and rising inflation

The number of billionaires in Europe rose by 6.8% to 954 individuals, with collective net worth jumping by 22.3% to $3.1 trillion. This was the strongest growth of all regions in 2021, slightly increasing Europe’s lead over third-ranked Asia in terms of population size and regaining its status as the second-ranked region for billionaire wealth (having lost ground both to North America and Asia in recent years).

According to the report, this relative over-performance was partly a consequence of the region’s travails in 2020, which provided considerable scope for a strong rebound in corporate earnings, consumer spending (especially on services), investor sentiment and wealth-creation opportunities as economies reopened after the ending of pandemic restrictions. This took place against a backdrop of abundant central bank liquidity, supportive fiscal policy, and elevated household savings. Equities and real estate assets posted firm gains in value across the region, despite widespread supply-chain disruption and rising inflation.

Africa’s billionaire wealth bolstered by rising demand for commodities

The comparatively small billionaire population of Africa means that caution is required when interpreting annual growth rates, but wealth developments were generally positive in a global context. Cumulative wealth among Africa’s 46 billionaires increased by 16.5% to $104bn as recovering global demand boosted corporate revenue and stock prices for Africa’s energy, metals, materials, and food producers.

Middle East sees concentration of ultra-wealth in 2021

The world’s fourth-largest billionaire region saw a concentration of ultra-wealth in 2021. The number of billionaires in the Middle East declined by 12% to 191 individuals, while cumulative wealth increased by 12.5% to $519bn. Overall economic activity was boosted by a more positive backdrop of rebounding commodity demand (and prices) and gradually recovering international travel, two important sectors for the region’s wealth markets. After a lean period in recent years, equity markets surged higher in the largest Gulf Arab oil economies, whose currencies are mostly pegged to the US dollar.

Among other notable billionaire themes and trends in the EMEA region:

1. Germany tops countries in EMEA for the number of billionaires with 176, up slightly by 1.1%, and a cumulative wealth of US$602bn. The UK came in fifth place with 120 billionaires (US$26bn) and Switzerland bagged seventh spot with 111 (US$365bn).

2. Russia sees 11% decline in billionaire numbers leading to a drop of four places, to eighth position. This was even before the imposition of severe international sanctions, and a reflection of weak growth dynamics, a challenging business environment and a high dependence on natural-resource sectors.

3. Saudi Arabia records the fastest expansion of wealth, along with Canada – thanks to robust double-digit growth, mainly positive trends in capital markets and rising demand for commodities.

4. London takes top city spot in the EMEA region for number of billionaires, ranking fourth globally with 77, an 8% rise in billionaire numbers which outpaced country-level performance. Moscow moved down one place to fifth, while Paris moved up one place to 14th.

5. Kuwait City home to the world’s highest density of billionaires with one billionaire for approximately every 33,000 residents.