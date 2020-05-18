Binghatti Developers completes its flagship development in a record 11 months

This AED 170 million project has been completed in a record 11 months. The apartments located in Dubai Silicon Oasis is a range of affordable residential properties, something Binghatti Developers specialise in. The 224 apartments range in shape, style and number of rooms, providing living space for people with a range of budgets.

Muhammad Binghatti Aljbori, CEO and Chief Architect of Binghatti Developers said: “We have commenced handing over residential units to buyers and end-users, fulfilling our promise that the project will be ready within less than one year from the start of construction work”.

Aljbori asserted that they ‘have reached a business model that suits all customer segments, including both real estate investors and end-users’.

He continued: “Our speed in delivering work allows investors to realise investment returns in record time through leasing or selling. At the same time, our speedy delivery allows end users to relocate in their new residences within less than one year from the purchase date.

“Having studied the local real estate market in Dubai carefully and thoroughly, we concluded that demand is far ahead than supply, especially in the individual investment sector of the middle-income segment which secures the biggest stake in our communities. Therefore, we decided to focus on this sector and we are very optimistic”.

Each apartment has access to unmatched amenities such as a state-of-the-art health club, a swimming pool, a Jacuzzi, a running track, as well as a BBQ area and kids play area.

Amid interest from various nationalities, including Indian, UK, South African, UAE and Arab investors, Binghatti Developers has successfully sold out the entire project. Prices range from AED 700 to AED 1,050 per square foot, while apartment sizes range from 434 to 2,653 square feet.

