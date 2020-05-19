Business leaders from the UAE and Africa join GBF Mentorship Programme

Key business leaders in the UAE and Africa have joined Dubai Chamber’s Global Business Forum (GBF) to mentor high-potential startups.

The mentor programme is the first of its kind and aims to stimulate cross-border cooperation between UAE and African startup communities.

Eight mentors have been selected – four UAE based and four Africa based – that have a wealth of knowledge and expertise across technology, education, retail, construction and finance, to help startups expand globally.

The UAE mentors will work with African startups over a three-month period while the African mentors will work with UAE startups, all of which have a proven track record in building businesses and driving growth.

In addition to receiving mentoring, each startup selected will have the opportunity to exhibit at the 5th Global Business Forum on Africa – taking place in Dubai, November 18/19th 2019 – to boost exposure within the UAE and African markets and business community.

Those mentoring UAE and African mentors include:

Aboyeji Iyinoluwa – Managing Partner at Street Capital

Chris Folayan – Founder and CEO of Mall for Africa

Eghosa Omoigui – Founder and managing Partner of EchoVC

Jonathan Berman – CEO of J.E. Berman Associates

Nassib Boueri – CEO of Wunderman MENA

Chris Thomas – CO-CEO and Co-founder of Eureeca

Cynthia Corby – Middle East Construction Industry Leader for Deloitte

Nader Amiri – Founder and CEO of el Grocer

The programme is an extension of the Dubai Chamber’s Global Business Forum on Africa. Global Business Forum was initiated back in 2013 as part of Dubai Chamber’s strategy for international expansion.