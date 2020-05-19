Article
Leadership & Strategy

Business leaders from the UAE and Africa join GBF Mentorship Programme

By Leah Netabai
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Key business leaders in the UAE and Africa have joined Dubai Chamber’s Global Business Forum (GBF) to mentor high-potential startups.

The mentor programme is the first of its kind and aims to stimulate cross-border cooperation between UAE and African startup communities.

Eight mentors have been selected – four UAE based and four Africa based – that have a wealth of knowledge and expertise across technology, education, retail, construction and finance, to help startups expand globally.

The UAE mentors will work with African startups over a three-month period while the African mentors will work with UAE startups, all of which have a proven track record in building businesses and driving growth.

SEE ALSO:

In addition to receiving mentoring, each startup selected will have the opportunity to exhibit at the 5th Global Business Forum on Africa – taking place in Dubai, November 18/19th 2019 – to boost exposure within the UAE and African markets and business community.

Those mentoring UAE and African mentors include:

  • Aboyeji Iyinoluwa – Managing Partner at Street Capital

  • Chris Folayan – Founder and CEO of Mall for Africa

  • Eghosa Omoigui – Founder and managing Partner of EchoVC

  • Jonathan Berman – CEO of J.E. Berman Associates

  • Nassib Boueri – CEO of Wunderman MENA

  • Chris Thomas – CO-CEO and Co-founder of Eureeca

  • Cynthia Corby – Middle East Construction Industry Leader for Deloitte

  • Nader Amiri – Founder and CEO of el Grocer

The programme is an extension of the Dubai Chamber’s Global Business Forum on Africa. Global Business Forum was initiated back in 2013 as part of Dubai Chamber’s strategy for international expansion.

StartupsForeign Investmentinternational expansionMentorship
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability