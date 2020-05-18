Demand for Supply Chain Professionals in the UAE Up 71 Percent on 2013

The UAE has witnessed a 71 percent surge in demand for purchase, logistics, and supply chain professionals compared to last year according to the Monster Employment Middle East index.

This accounts for much of the 26 percent overall year-on-year online recruitment growth for the country, with the supply chain sector also topping Monster.com’s long term growth chart, part of a study which reviewed thousands of online job advertisements across the region.

The UAE saw the most notable year-on-year growth of any of the monitored countries and the third positive growth in succession after 14 months of stagnation and slump. The overall Middle East index saw an 11 percent year-on-year rise in online recruiting.

Monster analysed 11 sectors in total, with nine showing an increase in web recruitment across the region. Qatar is the only country to record a negative growth on the year.

Launched in April 2011 with data collected since October 2010, the Monster Employment Index is a broad monthly analysis of online job demand in the Middle East conducted by Monster.com.

Based on a real-time review of millions of employer job opportunities culled from a large, representative selection of online career outlets, including Monster Gulf, the Monster Employment Index presents a snapshot of employer online recruitment activity.

For the full report please see: http://media.monstergulf.com/logos/mei/emom/MEI_Gulf_July14.pdf