DHL Global Forwarding strengthens its leadership in Africa

In a recent announcement made by DHL Global Forwarding, the organisation is focusing its efforts on Morocco and West Africa by strategically appointing new leadership.

“The economic outlook for West Africa remains positive, and we are especially upbeat about the opportunities present in these three countries, which are among the continent’s top ten economies. With these new country heads, I am convinced that we are now better equipped to advance our market leading position in the forwarding business,” said Serigne Ndanck Mbaye.

DHL Global Forwarding

With over 50 years of providing leading international air, ocean and road freight solutions, DHL Global Forwarding has recently announced its plans to strengthen its leadership teams in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and Morocco via new country manager appointments.

Gisele Bamara - West Africa

Within the West Africa region, Gisele Bambara leads a team of almost 80% women in Burkina Faso. The team has been reported to have grown the business significantly in the past 14 months establishing DHL Global Forwarding as the preferred logistics provider of choice among its customers.

Lamine Junior Cisse (Senegal) and Elhadji Galaye Ndaw (Côte d’Ivoire)

In Senegal, Lamine Junior Cisse will assume the role of Country Manager as well as the region’s Industrial Projects Commercial Manager. Cisse joins the company from an international energy firm Elhadji Galaye Ndaw. Who will be using his expertise in business development, sales and marketing to advance the business in Côte d’Ivoire for the company.

All three executives - Bamara, Cisse and Ndaw - will report directly to DHL Global Forwarding’s West Africa CEO, Serigne Ndanck Mbaye.

Tina Manoukian - Morocco

Tina Manoukian - described as a verteran within the industry and has been with DHL for 22 years - has been appointed to manage the growing presence of DHL Global Forwarding in Morocco. Manoukian will be directly reporting to Pramod Bagalwadi, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, Sub-Saharan Africa.

DHL has also been working to expand its automotive portfolio in the past few years, due to Morocco emerging as one of the continent’s largest motor industries.

Excited about the prospects in Africa, Bagalwadi commented that “Morocco is really buzzing at the moment, thanks to the government's efforts to invest substantially on rail and road infrastructure as part of its economic strategy. We have seen an influx of foreign direct investments, especially in its automotive industry, due to the numerous automotive free trade agreements with the European Union and the United States. I’m confident that Tina will help raise the bar further for our business in Morocco,” said Bagalwadi.

Image source: DHL