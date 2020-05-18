DHL named top company to work for in the UAE for fourth year running

The global research, training and consultancy firm Great Place to Work has recognised the best places to work in more than 50 countries across the world. The company has recently revealed its seventh annual list of the ‘Top Companies to Work For in the UAE’. The 2016 to 2017 UAE list is the biggest so far for Great Place to Work and it recognises the top 24 companies that have outstanding workplace cultures.

The study assesses the level of credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie within an organisation and forms part of the world’s largest employee survey. Two-thirds of a company’s score is based on the confidential feedback of their employees while the remaining score is attained from an audit of management and HR practices.

The ‘Top 24 Companies to Work For in the UAE’ are represented by a diverse number of industries including logistics, technology, finance, media, retail, FMCG, fashion, hospitality, healthcare, technology, health & beauty, pharmaceutical and manufacturing.

DHL has maintained the number one position on the yearly list for the fourth year running. The logistics company provides a family experience that makes employees want to stay and prosper within the company. It places people first (above any other business practice) understanding that a motivated and engaged workforce is a productive and profitable one. DHL prioritises living by its core values, nurturing employee development, creating a fun work environment, being transparent, listening and acting on employee feedback and celebrating successes. But what created the competitive advantage is DHL’s close monitoring of the application of these HR practices and policies, leaving no room for deviation or bias.

DHL sets a record in the history of Great Place to Work in the UAE by maintaining the position of number one company to work for in the UAE for the past four years. The logistics company is setting the standard today when it comes to providing the best employment experience and workplace culture.

DHL started its journey as an employer of choice by setting the right standards and developing the best policies, but what created the competitive advantage is DHL’s close monitoring of the application of these practices and policies, leaving no room for deviation or bias.

This proactive approach means that DHL is prepared for any market change that may affect the employment experience and that they tackle those changes with the best attitude and practices.

DHL cares for its own employees like no other company on the list. It provides a family experience that makes employees want to stay and prosper within the company. Respect, nurturing employee career development, creating a fun work environment, being transparent, listening and acting on employee feedback and celebrating successes is what makes DHL a great workplace environment. DHL ensures that its employees know at every step that they are the key to DHL’s success.

DHL believes that the businesses success (as a workplace) is because of a continuous focus to go from good to great. This is ingrained in DHL’s mindset and culture, and is enshrined in its philosophy “Everybody, Every day, Everywhere…. A little bit better”. Who wouldn’t want to work for a company where they know they are empowered to make a difference to their colleagues, the business and their customers. And they have an opportunity to give back – the Spirit of Yellow CSR umbrella is run by employees who are passionate and inspire those around them to make a sustainable impact. This has made DHL stand out as an Employer of Choice and continuously drives the highest levels of engagement.

This year’s runner-up was Omnicom Media Group, which advanced one spot from last year. This was followed by Splash (which also moved up one spot) who took third place. In fourth place was THE One, a position it has held since the list was launched, while Weber Shandwick came in fifth, climbing two places from 2016.

The list also included companies such as Estee Lauder, HILTI Emirates, FedEx, Hilton, MARS, Al Fakher Tobacco, Dulsco, NMC Healthcare, Philips, Delta Partners, Danzas AEI Emirates, Mundi Pharma and Redington.

Maha Zaatari (Managing Director, Great Place to Work in the UAE) commented: “The expansion of the 2016 to 2017 list is testament to the value UAE companies place on human capital development. Despite a challenging financial year, most companies that have been on the list previously maintained their position as great workplaces. This is an impressive accomplishment considering the high level of participation we had this year and the number of new companies entering the list. It’s great to see these organizations put into practice the lessons they have learnt from going through the Top Companies process. We’re definitely seeing a marked improvement in the standard of HR practices. We are seeing among the Top Companies a greater emphasis on CSR initiatives as employers respond to employees’ desire for meaning, to be part of something bigger. People who have meaning and purpose in their lives are happier, feel more in control and get more out of what they do. They also experience less stress, anxiety and depression. Happiness in the workplace is carried into the home and the wider society so it really is a foundational piece in building the happiness of a nation.”