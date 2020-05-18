Dubai International is busiest airport

Dubai International is still the world’s number one hub for international passengers, registering annual traffic of just over 78 million in 2015, according to a traffic report issued by operator Dubai Airports.

Boosted by the growth of some 100 airlines that connect Dubai International to more than 240 destinations around the world, most notably Emirates and flydubai, annual passenger traffic went up 10.7 percent to reach a record 78,014,838 passengers in 2015 compared to 70,473,893 recorded during 2014.

India retained its position as Dubai’s single largest destination country in 2015, the UK was second and Saudi Arabia was third.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports said, “It’s another banner year for Dubai International where we broke records, engaged and entertained our customers in new ways, and retained our position as the world’s number one international hub. But we have no time to rest on our laurels as we are already busy testing the readiness our newest facility, the USD 1.2 billion Concourse D, which when it opens for our 70 plus airlines this quarter, will play a crucial role in helping us welcome millions of passengers in comfort and style.”

