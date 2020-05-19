Article
Leadership & Strategy

Emirates adds two more African destinations to network

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Emirates is expanding its African network by adding two new destinations – Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The airline will fly five times weekly to the capital cities, Lusaka and Harare direct from Dubai as of 1 February 2012.

The countries share a border with Victoria Falls, one of the natural wonders of the world and a top attraction for tourists.

The Dubai-Lusaka-Harare service will be operated by an A330-200 aircraft with 12 luxurious First Class seats, 42 seats in Business Class and 183 passengers in Economy Class.

“Emirates has long understood the enormous potential of Africa, which today is one of the fastest-expanding economic regions of the world, benefiting from a combined market of over one billion people, rising consumer demand and an abundance of natural resources,” said His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline & Group.

 

Read more from the WDM content network:

To read the latest issue of African Business Review, click here

“Zambia and Zimbabwe will be our 20th and 21st African destinations and their addition to our global network will enable us to provide new flexibility and choice for customers, help to grow trade routes and create important new inbound and outbound markets for tourism,” he said.

Passengers flying Emirates from Lusaka and Harare will be able to connect to points across the Far and Middle East, Indian sub-continent, Europe and Australasia via the Emirates hub in Dubai. 

African Business ReviewAfrica newsEmiratesEmirates destinations
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability