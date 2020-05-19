Emirates adds two more African destinations to network

Emirates is expanding its African network by adding two new destinations – Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The airline will fly five times weekly to the capital cities, Lusaka and Harare direct from Dubai as of 1 February 2012.

The countries share a border with Victoria Falls, one of the natural wonders of the world and a top attraction for tourists.

The Dubai-Lusaka-Harare service will be operated by an A330-200 aircraft with 12 luxurious First Class seats, 42 seats in Business Class and 183 passengers in Economy Class.

“Emirates has long understood the enormous potential of Africa, which today is one of the fastest-expanding economic regions of the world, benefiting from a combined market of over one billion people, rising consumer demand and an abundance of natural resources,” said His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline & Group.

“Zambia and Zimbabwe will be our 20th and 21st African destinations and their addition to our global network will enable us to provide new flexibility and choice for customers, help to grow trade routes and create important new inbound and outbound markets for tourism,” he said.

Passengers flying Emirates from Lusaka and Harare will be able to connect to points across the Far and Middle East, Indian sub-continent, Europe and Australasia via the Emirates hub in Dubai.