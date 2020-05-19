Emirates and Proflight Zambia sign global ticketing agreement

Follow @ ShereeHanna

Emirates, a global connector of people and places, and Proflight Zambia, has signed an interline agreement that will make it easier for international passengers to reach domestic destinations throughout Zambia.

Popular Zambian attractions such as the Victoria Falls, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, can now be accessed with a single ticket purchase and smooth connections from any of Emirates destinations worldwide.

Safari-goers for example will be able to book straight through to Mfuwe for the world renowned wildlife haven of South Luangwa National Park, while business customers can travel direct from Lusaka to the Copperbelt city of Ndola on scheduled Proflight services timed for smooth transfers with in-bound and out-bound Emirates flights in Lusaka.

Orhan Abbas, Emirates Senior Vice-President for Latin America, Central and Southern Africa, said: “Our new partnership with Proflight Zambia opens up a wide range of Zambian destinations for Emirates customers, making exploring Zambia more easy and convenient than ever before.

“What’s more customers will enjoy even better value for money when they purchase their Emirates and Proflight Zambia flights together.”

Captain Philip Lemba, Proflight Director of Government and Industry Affairs, said: “Emirates is one of the most admired airlines in the world, with an extensive global network.

“This agreement will undoubtedly provide new travel opportunities for their customers, as well as put Proflight and Zambia firmly on the international aviation map,” said

Under the new agreement, customers will be able to purchase joint Emirates-Proflight Zambia itineraries and will be issued with a single combined ticket.

This will enable seamless connections to and from Proflight’s eight domestic destinations: Ndola, Livingstone, Mfuwe, Solwezi, Lower Zambezi, Chipata, Mansa, Kasama and Mongu, as well as the local airline’s two international routes, Lilongwe in Malawi and Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania, with Emirates’ daily Lusaka service.