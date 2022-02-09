Europe’s top 8 CEOs building brand and business value

Brand Finance recently released its Brand Guardianship Index 2022 ranking the world’s top 250 CEOs, recognising those who continue to excel as brand guardians, building brand and business value in a sustainable manner, by balancing the needs of all stakeholders – employees, investors, and the wider society.

“More and more, the CEOs ranked in the Brand Guardianship Index must work in partnership to build a sustainable future, redefining the role of a CEO from ultra-competitive entrepreneur to collaborative diplomat,” says David Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance.

While the top 250 ranking is dominated by leaders from the US and China, Europe delivers 46 leaders with chief executives from Germany and France leading the charge.

Here, we highlight the eight top CEOs of European companies.