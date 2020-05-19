Article
Leadership & Strategy

Facebook to open office in Johannesburg

By mahlokoane percy ngwato
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page. 

Facebook has announced it will be opening a new business office in Johannesburg, South Africa, which will be the company’s first permanent office in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The social media giant, which has a long term goal of reaching a billion more people across the world, has already sought to build its user base in Africa through a range of programmes, such as internet.org.

The Johannesburg office will serve as a sales hub, and will help Facebook attract small businesses from the region that may want to advertise with it. Facebook has hired Nunu Ntshingila, chairman of Ogilvy South Africa, as the company’s Head of Africa.

More on Facebook:
Facebook's proposed money transfer function would bring benefits for Africans
Facebook Aims to Bring Free Internet to Africa
Orange makes Facebook accessible on every African phone

Africa is still very much an emerging market and most of its inhabitants are still without without Internet access and those who are online are getting there on mobile devices. For Facebook, a service that’s already amassed 1.4 billion users, Africa provides a region where there’s still plenty of room for growth.

There are now 120 million Africans who visit Facebook each month, up from 100 million in September. Facebook is planning to hire 25 people for its South Africa office who will be focused on advertising and business development.

Read the June Issue of African Business Review 

Source: [redcode]

Facebooksub-saharan africaSouth AfricaJohannesburg
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability