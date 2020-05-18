Five years of startup success

Business startup expert Creative Zone is celebrating its fifth anniversary. The Dubai-based company has helped over 3,000 fellow entrepreneurs launch and grow their new businesses in the UAE since 2010.

Managing Partners Steve Mayne and Mahesh Dalamal have a combined fifty years of global management, business consultancy and corporate leadership experience coupled with an entrepreneurial flair has resulted in more than ten successful enterprises between them.

Dalamal said: “The success of this company comes down to the incredible hard work and dedication of each of our sixty team members. I am very thankful to be surrounded by such honest and talented people, who not only excel individually but combine so well as a team - the camaraderie and loyalty they demonstrate is truly exceptional.”

Mayne took the opportunity of the anniversary celebrations to announce the launch of an online Client Referral Rewards. He said: “The continued growth of Creative Zone is a result of the loyalty and trust of our valued clients. Our Referral Rewards program is a simple way of acknowledging the value of that partnership.”

Follow @BusinessRevME and read the latest issue of the magazine.