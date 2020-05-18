French jewellery store opens in Dubai

Contemporary French jewellery house dinh van has opened its first store in the Middle East at CITY WALK Phase 2 in Dubai.

Thierry Vasseur, General Manager of dinh van said: “We are honoured to finally have brought our brand to the Middle East. The opening of our very first UAE-based hub today is a milestone for us. It is important for us to win the hearts and minds of the people in the UAE, as they are an essential and unique market with an appreciation for beautiful, elegant and timeless pieces that reflect the nature of its sophisticated society.”

Nick Peel, CEO of Marka PJSC, the first public joint stock retail operator in the UAE, said: “The House of dinh van is the first jewellery brand we have brought to the UAE. With its established celebrity following and exquisite designs, it is an exciting addition to the unique luxury brands that Marka is developing here in the UAE.”

Following on the success of dinh van’s store in Dubai, Marka aims to continue the luxury jewellery house’s expansion in the Middle East with plans for five more bespoke boutiques to take root in the UAE and Qatar ahead of Expo 2020.

