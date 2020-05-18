Article
Leadership & Strategy

French jewellery store opens in Dubai

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

Contemporary French jewellery house dinh van has opened its first store in the Middle East at CITY WALK Phase 2 in Dubai.

Thierry Vasseur, General Manager of dinh van said: “We are honoured to finally have brought our brand to the Middle East. The opening of our very first UAE-based hub today is a milestone for us. It is important for us to win the hearts and minds of the people in the UAE, as they are an essential and unique market with an appreciation for beautiful, elegant and timeless pieces that reflect the nature of its sophisticated society.”

Nick Peel, CEO of Marka PJSC, the first public joint stock retail operator in the UAE, said: “The House of dinh van is the first jewellery brand we have brought to the UAE. With its established celebrity following and exquisite designs, it is an exciting addition to the unique luxury brands that Marka is developing here in the UAE.”

Following on the success of dinh van’s store in Dubai, Marka aims to continue the luxury jewellery house’s expansion in the Middle East with plans for five more bespoke boutiques to take root in the UAE and Qatar ahead of Expo 2020.

Follow @BusinessRevME

 

 

 

 

RetailJewellerydinh vanluxury
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability