Google launches its second Launchpad Accelerator Africa programme

The US-based technology giant, Google, has launched its second Launchpad Accelerator Africa programme.

The project has been launched in Lagos, Nigeria, as part of the company’s focus on entrepreneurship in Africa.

The launchpad has selected 11 startups as finalists in six different countries across the continent from 250 applicants.

The finalists are: AppZone (Nigeria), Chalkboard Education (Ghana), Cloud9xp (Kenya), EzyAgric (Uganda), Formplus (Nigeria), Medsaf (Nigeria), Mintrics (Egypt), PayGo Energy (Kenya), Pineapple (South Africa), Preeva (South Africa), and Thank U Cash (Nigeria).

Each startup will receive mentorship and support from Google for three months, training at Launchpad Accelerator Africa in Lagos and Johannesburg, access to resources, and networking opportunities.

From the previous project, Google saw 12 startups graduate the programme, generating 132 jobs between them, and raising US$7mn in funding.

“The growth of entrepreneurship in Africa is critical to the survival of our continent,” commented Fola Olatunji-David, Head of Startup Success and Services at Launchpad Accelerator Africa.

“We’re currently as a region creating about three million jobs per year, while more than 11 million job seekers are entering the market."

"Google believes that empowering entrepreneurs and startups is essential to drive employment growth, and enable both economic and social development on the continent.”