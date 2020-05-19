Article
Leadership & Strategy
Howard Blake - from one-man start-up to multi-million conglomerate!
By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins
Blake & AssociatesBusiness Process Outsource leader.
Ernest & Young 'Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year' Award
www.blake.co.za
- UK consulting sector to see double-digit growth in 2022Leadership & Strategy
- Manufacturing predictions for 2022 from Flex FoundationSustainability
- Consultancies boost supply chain solutions with acquisitionsLeadership & Strategy
- Siemens: True tracking of supply chain carbon footprintSustainability
RelatedContent