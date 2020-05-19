Huawei South Africa appoints new CEO

Follow @JosephWilkesWDM

Information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider Huawei has announced the appointment of Wilson Liu as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Huawei South Africa.

Liu (pictured) will drive market development strategy for the company.

As CEO, Liu will be responsible for the company’s day-to-day business operations and ensuring that Huawei is meeting its commitment to deliver innovative, affordable, and customized ICT products and solutions that meet the dynamic needs of customers and end-users in South Africa.

He will also drive a market development strategy for South Africa’s rapidly changing local market ecosystem which will continue to expand Huawei’s three core Business Groups: carrier networks, enterprise business products and solutions and consumer devices.

Lui said: “South Africa’s ICT industry is poised for strong growth so it is an exciting time to be in South Africa and I am thrilled with the opportunity to lead our business efforts here. As the largest economy in the region, South Africa is an important, strategic market for Huawei because we believe that our growth in this market is intertwined with the overall sustainable development of a region that holds so much potential for ICT innovation and growth.

“We recognise the integral role that ICT plays in driving socio-economic development and enriching people’s daily lives, which is why we are committed to being a long-term investor to South Africa through our contributions to job creation, knowledge transfers, local innovation and local talent development.”

With 2013 marking 15 years since Huawei first established operations in South Africa, Liu’s appointment underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to being a strategic partner to help build and serve South Africa’s growing ICT industry.

One of Huawei’s key business strategies is increasing the company’s localization rate in every market in which it operates. In addition, Huawei is committed to contributing to South Africa’s ICT industry as a local partner and long-term investor by collaborating with local vendors and suppliers across the industry value-chain.

Liu added: “In the past 15 years Huawei has established an excellent track record with local operators, vendors and other partners, and our commitment is not only to support the robust growth of South Africa’s ICT industry, but to also contribute to long-term ICT development objectives in the areas of mobile, connectivity and broadband to enable South African consumers to reap the benefits of enriched communications.”