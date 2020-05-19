Imperial wins Colgate-Palmolive contract

Follow @ ShereeHanna

A three-year contract for warehousing and distribution services has been awarded to Imperial Retail Logistics by Colgate-Palmolive.

The Imperial Logistics group is undertaking the national warehousing, primary and secondary distribution of Colgate-Palmolive’s entire range, including the Protex and Sanex brands, reveals operations director Friedel Spies.

An average total of 290 primary loads will be transported on a monthly basis. In addition, the outsource contract will see Imperial managing Colgate-Palmolive’s warehousing on an national basis, as well as offering dedicated customer service and various support functions - through its extensive IT resource network.

Spies said: “We will leverage our specialist knowledge, processes and technology to offer a complete, customised warehousing and secondary transportation solution aimed at boosting Colgate-Palmolive’s competitiveness.

“Imperial Retail Logistics’ ability to draw on the expertise of other Imperial group companies, its well established distribution network and proven track record as a technology leader contributed to this contract win.

“By partnering with established operating companies within the group, Imperial Retail Logistics has the capability to offer Colgate-Palmolive a single point of contact to manage all of its national 3PL requirements.

As a result, the service offering is provided by the industry ‘experts’ in their respective fields. In Colgate-Palmolive’s case, Imperial Managed Logistics manages the primary transportation, alongside our warehousing and secondary distribution service.”

He further added: “Colgate-Palmolive fits well into our established distribution network, through which we service over 6,000 customers nationally, as well as into sub Saharan Africa. As one of the largest logistics service providers in southern Africa, Imperial Retail Logistics utilises various state of the art technologies.

“Our industry specific ERP system that is integrated with global warehousing, distribution and financial systems enables us to be at the forefront of technology. Our proven track record in system development and integration with our principals is a key advantage for clients like Colgate-Palmolive.”

Also a benefit for the company is the new, state-of-the-art warehousing and logistics facility launched early 2013 by Imperial Retail Logistics, Spies says.

The new 20000 m² facility consists of wide aisle and narrow aisle racking which allows for optimum space utilisation and flexibility. It also makes provision for the storage of aerosol products due to high density sprinkler systems in a dedicated welded mesh area.

The facility boasts features such as ultra-flat flooring with high load bearing capacity. The design of the warehouse makes it possible to deliver directly to customers and also supply other Imperial Retail Logistics’ warehouses nationally.

Colgate-Palmolive is an American multinational consumer products company that manufactures and distributes household, health care and personal products, such as soaps, detergents and oral hygiene products.

“We are delighted to be working with Colgate-Palmolive, and have the opportunity to demonstrate why Imperial Retail Logistics’ is regarded as a leading FMCG logistics service provider in southern Africa,” Spies concluded.