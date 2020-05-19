Kenya Airways partners with Pesalink and Cellulant

Kenya’s flag carrier, Kenya Airways, has partnered with Pesalink, the money transfer company, and mobile commerce company, Cellulant.

The newly formed partnership aims to provide a variety of mobile and bank payment options for Kenya Airways customers when paying for bookings online.

Cellulant will be powering the payment solution, with their experience of providing digital payment solutions in 10 different countries across Africa.

Pesalink will now be able to offer customers low transactional fees through the Kenya Airways website and its mobile app, for costs up to Sh999,999 (US$9709.99).

“We continue to partner with the different fintech companies across the world which will help Kenya Airways improve the online payment experience and increase confidence to its customers while paying for their tickets at Kenya Airways website and mobile app,” said Vincent Coste, Kenya Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer.

“We are proud to power payments for Kenya Airways,” commented Bryan Kariuki, Group Head of New Product Execution at Cellulant.

“Through our Mula payment platform, customers in Kenya can now book their tickets online using over 30 mobile money wallets and banks. This is a first in the region. We are now rolling out this capability across 33 countries in Africa, to include over 140 mobile money wallets and banks.”