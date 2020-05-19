Leaders meet for Green Building Conference & Exhibition
South Africa’s 2010 Green Building Conference & Exhibition will be held April 29 and 30 in Johannesburg. Leaders from global markets will join national experts to address the three primary elements that are leading to a rise in sustainable construction in the country: new initiatives from the government; more residential demand for green construction; and significant improvements in the amount and range of options of sustainable materials and products available to designers.
This year’s events will feature international presentations from top architects and designers; information for local professionals and special emphasis on “practical, locally-applicable, case study-based break away sessions.”
Learn more at: Green Building Conference & Exhibition
Edited by Sarah Wolfe
