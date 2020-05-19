The March issue of Business Chief, Africa edition, is now live!

Welcome to the Africa edition of Business Chief, which comes to you this March jam-packed with a variety of both global and local content.

In our lead feature, Andrew Woods speaks to Kendall Ananyi, CEO of Tizeti, about how the African telecommunications company is helping tech giant Facebook expand in the Nigerian market.

For technology transformation this month, we take a look at data infrastructure with comments from experts at SAP and Cisco on how businesses can dig through vast quantities of data and use it to their advantage.

Turning to people management, Michelle Boucher from Colonial Life tells us how businesses can adapt their workplace environment to encourage creativity and motivate employees.

In sustainability news, Stuart Hodge asks GM Global Manager of Renewable Energy, Rob Threlkeld why now is the most exciting time to work in sustainability.

March’s city focus explores Lagos, and we’ve also investigated the top 10 most expensive restaurants in the country – so look no further if you’ve got a client to impress!

Be sure to take a look at our company profiles where we update you on the latest exciting developments underway from Aggreko, African Underground Mining Services, Maersk Line and Lagoon Hospitals.

We hope you enjoy this month’s issue, and as always you can leave any comments or feedback on Twitter @BusinessChief

africa.businesschief.com