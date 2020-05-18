Marketing to Women conference to take place in Dubai

Dubai's Marketing to Women conference takes place at TAJ Hotel on 8 February. Now in its 8th edition, this year’s data-driven conference is dedicated to bringing insight into the crucial elements of marketing to the modern Arab woman. With technology taking centre stage, the conference gives participants information on the region’s dynamic and evolving marketing sector.

As the modern Arab woman’s role in the corporate world evolves alongside traditional familial roles, panel discussions will cover business-led case studies and shed light on industry best-practice standards.

Marketing to Women highlights the importance of recognising the purchasing power of women in the GCC region. Industry professionals will be gaining a unique insight into crafting strategic communication pieces and maximizing marketing output.

Marketing to Women 2016 conference is organised by Mediaquest and sponsored by Digital Media Services, Middle East Media Services, Al Futtaim Motors - Toyota, TAJ Hotel, Phoenix and Rotana Media Services.

Follow @BusinessRevME