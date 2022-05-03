Meet the CEO: Ex-Ferrari tech boss Leiters named McLaren CEO

Another day, another technology leader takes the leadership reins at a leading automaker.

This time, it’s the turn of Ferrari’s former Chief Technology Officer, Michael Leiters, who will take up the role of Chief Executive Officer at British luxury supercar maker McLaren Automotive in July.

This move will mark Michael’s first-ever chief executive position, and follows his step-down in December as CTO of Ferrari. Michael stepped down following the arrival of a new Ferrari CEO, suggesting he was perhaps disappointed at not landing the top job himself.

For many organisations, the CTO to CEO role is becoming an increasingly common pathway, as businesses turn to an acceleration of digitisation in the wake of the pandemic.

Not only is it tech-driven companies considering CTOs as their future opinion leaders responsible for navigating digital business transformations, but an increasing number of CTOs across all industries are considering the shift to a chief executive officer position as a natural career progression.