Mimecast Reasserts Dominance within South Africa

Mimecast, the leading supplier of cloud-based email archiving, continuity and security for Microsoft Exchange, Hosted Exchange and Office 365, has reasserted its dominance within the local market through the acquisition of several key enterprise level clients in the past six months.

The agreements, which include service commitments to South African Airways, medical insurance provider Netcare, Tiger Brands, Virgin Active, Mediclinic, office supplies specialist Waltons, Sasol, Adcorp, Old Mutual and retail fashion giant Edcon, has extended its already significant enterprise client base and again underscoring its capacity to provide hosted services that are relevant to the needs of major industry players.

Consequently, the organisation currently caters to a total of more than 76,000 enterprise users which has contributed significantly to a remarkable revenue growth of 37 percent year-on-year to £42.7 million in FY2013.

As the complexity associated with corporate email management continues to intensify so a growing number of enterprise-orientated organisations are beginning to investigate possible alternatives to investing in on premise infrastructure and maintenance.

Added concerns relating to corporate governance and legislative requirements, particularly in reference to the pending Protection of Personal information act (PoPI), have also encouraged IT decision makers within large corporate environments to begin seeking out a more effective solution.

Enterprise customers felt the immediate value that Mimecast brought from the onset.

Darryl Thwaits, Group Chief Information Officer of Tiger Brands, said: “I have been most impressed with Mimecast. Firstly the staff are incredibly professional and competent. They took on our 3,800 users with no disruption to the business and will enable us to bolt on acquisitions with speed and accuracy.”

According to Brandon Bekker, Mimecast South Africa Managing Director, the organisation’s growth within the enterprise sector is a significant vote of confidence in its ability to provide a globally competitive alternative to traditional corporate communication continuity, storage and security frameworks.

He said: “Businesses of this magnitude do not make decisions to fundamentally alter their technical strategies lightly. The impact associated with chartering a new course can be significant and must be motivated by a truly remarkable alternative.

“Mimecast’s growth within the South African enterprise space reflects its capacity to provide an archiving, security and continuity solution that offers indisputable value to its users”.

Moving forward, Mimecast will continue to provide more value added services and products that make true business sense by assisting large organisations to address their needs for servicing both their internal staff and their customers more effectively.