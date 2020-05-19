Nigerian government to reveal its new carrier at the UK’s Farnborough Air Show
The Nigerian government has confirmed plans to unveil the branding of its new airline carrier in the UK next week.
The name and the logo of the new airline will be revealed at the Farnborough Air Show between 16-22 July, according to This Day, the Nigeria national reporter.
The air show will bring together both aircraft and engine manufacturers, as well as leasing firms, aviation consultants, and marketers.
SEE ALSO:
-
Nigeria received 3.4mn passengers travel through airports in first quarter of 2018
-
Eight banks have loaned Sh4.3bn to Kenya Airways as part of capital restructuring
-
Bombardier awards Ethiopian Airlines with reliable performance award
-
Read the latest issue of Business Chief, Africa edition, here
The Federal Airports Athority of Nigeira (FAAN), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), and the national carrier’s committee will all be represented at the event.
Senator Hadi Sirika, the nation’s Minister for Aviation, had previously announced the carrier’s first five aircrafts would be delivered by 19 December.
The arrival of the aircrafts can kickstart the new airline, which has been introduced to replace Nigeria Airways – the state airline that was liquidated in 2003.
- UK CFO optimism rises to 12-year high, Deloitte revealsCorporate Finance
- BluJay Solutions: UK Supply Chains Go LocalLeadership & Strategy
- HSBC UK law firms need to innovate in response to COVID-19Leadership & Strategy
- Brexit: a watershed moment for UK trade with Africa?Leadership & Strategy