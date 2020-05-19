Nigerian government to reveal its new carrier at the UK’s Farnborough Air Show

The Nigerian government has confirmed plans to unveil the branding of its new airline carrier in the UK next week.

The name and the logo of the new airline will be revealed at the Farnborough Air Show between 16-22 July, according to This Day, the Nigeria national reporter.

The air show will bring together both aircraft and engine manufacturers, as well as leasing firms, aviation consultants, and marketers.

The Federal Airports Athority of Nigeira (FAAN), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), and the national carrier’s committee will all be represented at the event.

Senator Hadi Sirika, the nation’s Minister for Aviation, had previously announced the carrier’s first five aircrafts would be delivered by 19 December.

The arrival of the aircrafts can kickstart the new airline, which has been introduced to replace Nigeria Airways – the state airline that was liquidated in 2003.