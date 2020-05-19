The November issue of the Africa edition of Business Chief is now live!

Welcome to the November issue of the Africa edition of Business Chief!

Our cover star this month is Veranda Leisure & Hospitality. We look at how the company has implemented a strategic procurement model to provide world class hotel services with greater efficiency.

17 years ago, a vision of a technology park in the Western Cape province of South Africa, was brought to life. This vision, was the Technopark Stellenbosch. We speak to the Director General to find out how it continues to define Morocco’s business landscape.

Through a major digital transformation, Maubank is riding the wave of a banking boom in Mauritius as the island is fast becoming known as a growing, stable financial hub. We find out how it keeps its customer offerings aligned with the demands of the modern marketplace, while operating as efficiently as possible.

We speak to Salesforce.org, as it connects non-profits and educational institutions to innovative technology to enable social good.

Our city focus takes us to Accra. With one of the fastest growing economies in 2018, Accra looks set to define the future of Ghana by investing in the technologists and entrepreneurs to lay the foundation of a technology enabled future.

Elsewhere, we examine how 2018 saw the richest Africans’ combined wealth soar to a total of $75bn and look at the ten richest people in Africa, according to the Forbes 2018 rich list.

Enjoy the issue!