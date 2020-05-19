Article
OCP joined 10th International Trade Fair in Ethiopia

May 19, 2020
Morocco’s largest private investor in Ethiopia, OCP Group, has attended the 10th International Trade Fair, held in Ethiopia.

The event span across 26 to the 30 October, with OCP arriving with Morocco as the country of honour.

The fair was organised by the Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations (ECCSA) and was held in Addis Ababa.

The Moroccan delegation was led by the General Confederation of Moroccan Businesses (CGEM).

OCP has provided the majority of Ethiopia’s supply for adapted fertilizers since 2012, making it one of the countries most valued agricultural partners.

The company has also conducted extensive soil fertility mapping across the country, which has increased the nation’s crop yields by nearly 37%.

An industrial megaproject was launched by the company in 2016 which led to a strategic partnership between the group and the Ethiopian Ministry of State in order to construct a world-class fertilizer plant.

The megaproject, dubbed the Dire Dewa Fertilizer Complex, will include the production of 2.5mn tonnes of fertilizer per year by 2020, which aims to eventually reach 3.8mn tonnes.

This will enable Ethiopia to be self-sufficient in fertilizer and also create export opportunities.

The investment will also create 1,200 jobs during construction, and 500 permanent jobs when the project is completed and operational.

The project is the second largest facility of its kind in the continent, and represents a total investment of approximately US$2.4bn for the initial phase, and is estimated to rise $3.7bn.

